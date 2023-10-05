EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Patel talks about 'darkest phase' of life; accepts drinking and reaching late on sets

Karan Patel needs no introduction. The actor is par excellence is brutally honest. From his stint in Kahanii Ghar Ghar Kii to his most popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan Patel has come a long way. He has faced a few turmoil in his personal and professional lives but just like his onscreen characters, he came out of those times stronger than ever. The actor is all set for his upcoming Bollywood movie Darran Chhoo, which is produced by his wife Ankita Bhargava. Ahead of its release, Karan had a heart-to-heart conversation with Pinvilla and he was his candid best in the interview. He spoke at length about his 'star' status, mistakes from the past, being erratic, and more. Read on to find out.

Karan Patel on the baggage of 'star' status

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Karan Patel reveals having no qualms about leading a starry life and enjoying the perks of it. He said, "Honestly, I haven't lost anything in my quest to become a star. If you want to become a star, you can't be attached to too many things. I mean, you should be ready to lose and move ahead because that is the destination and this is the part of your journey. You need to decide what you want and then not crib. This comes from my inspiration (Shah Rukh Khan). He had clearly stated that he is not attracted to anything 'mediocre' as he has worked hard to achieve the stardom. I feel it is the most honest and most brutal fact that a man with that stature can put. You spend half of your life working hard and wanting to be famous and then you crib about missing a 'normal' life; I feel, that's hypocrisy. So, I feel, I have only gained and not lost anything being a 'star'."

Karan Patel on learning from his mistakes

Talking about his mistakes in life, he said, "In all means of life I did wrong and learned right lessons, did right but got wrong treatment so learned the right lessons again. I've made many mistakes but I also made sure to learn from my mistakes and not repeat them. I don't repeat my mistakes, I make newer ones (smiles). Elaborating more on the did right but received wrong treatment statement, Karan added, "Lot many times you probably take a step towards doing something for your friend or someone you know, you assume that you have a certain amount of emotional value in that person's life but you realize later that that's not how it was. At times, log kandhe pe bandook rakh dete hai and bandook bhi wahi chod dete hai or chale jaate hai. But then, that's how life is. It takes all kinds of people to make the world. Everybody can not be a well-wisher".

Karan talks about darkest phase of his life

Karan Patel has been a part of many TV shows before he got immense recognition for his character Roby from Kasturi. However, post-Kasturi, he was out of work for a long time before bagging Yeh Hai Mohabattein. Talking about what he calls a 'forced break' from his career, Karan added, "It has been the darkest phase of my life. Kasturi had shut for a reason and the reason was me. Not many people know about this, but I was erratic during that phase but I did learn my lessons from the wrongdoings. I thought I was too big for my boots. I was a superstar. I thought mere bina show chalega nahi only to have the show shut and then realize that nobody can be spared and nobody is bigger than the medium. At the end of the day, you need to be seen and if you do not respect the medium, you will probably not achieve what you ought to achieve. So, yes, learned the lesson the hard way. For around two and a half or three years, I was out of work. Not a single phone call came. People thought that I was on a break but I was not; people didn't want to offer me work because of what I'd done.

Karan Patel accepts reaching late and drinking on the sets

When asked about allegations of reaching on the sets late and consuming alcohol on the sets of his show, Karan said, "Absolutely true! If you were stupid enough to do it, be strong enough to own it. I made all these mistakes but learned my lesson. It is a part and parcel of life, everybody falters, everybody goes down that road which they're not supposed at different times of their lives, so it's ok."

Karan Patel on choosing to be honest

When asked about how he deals with his temperament, he said, "I don't deal with it, people around me have to deal with it. The best part of being honest is that you don't have baggage. I don't pretend and not engage in a fasad. This is how I am and if you want to associate yourself with me, you'll have to deal with it or you can walk off."

