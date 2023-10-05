EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Karan Patel on ‘forced-break’ affecting mental health, his promise to Ektaa Kapoor, and more

Karan Patel has been in the industry for a long time. The actor has featured in numerous TV shows and dramas over the years, but it is his role as Raman Bhalla in the drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein that shot him into the limelight. Notable serials in his credit include Kasturi, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, among others. The actor enjoys immense popularity among fans. Now, in an exclusive conversation with us, he got candid about his break, how it took a toll on his mental health, and his promise to Ektaa Kapoor about his mistakes.

Karan Patel on how 'forced break' affected his mental health

We asked the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor if the break he took affected his mental health. He quickly corrected us that it was a 'forced break', and went on to share, "Anybody on this face of the Earth who is out of work for 3 years after being at a certain prime would be probably lying through their teeth if they say their mental health wasn’t affected. Everybody gets accepted, some accept it, some don’t. I think there’s no harm, it takes a lot of balls to come and say that yes, mentally I was affected and I have overcome it now and luckily, it is probably a lesson. You tell yourself or you learn or probably keep telling yourself that when you were strong enough to go through that, you can go through anything else. It’s like a self-assurance. So, yeah, mental health does get affected, but what happens is the pride that you have in overcoming it is so strong that that doesn’t seem like a mental setback anymore. Now, when you look back and think na, you make sure you don’t do it again. It means you have come to terms with yourself.”

Watch the full interview with Karan Patel here

He further continued, “What happens is everybody around you is working. Everybody was not as stupid as you were. They did not make the same mistakes, you are the only one who did it. Now, when you see your friends working, prospering, going ahead, it is not jealousy, it is not envy. It is the regret that you do not have somebody to blame on. It was all you. So, if you take the rising with pride, you take the downfall with pride too.”

Karan Patel on his promise to Ektaa Kapoor

Karan Patel also talked about how he opened up to Ektaa Kapoor that he might make mistakes again. He told the producer, "I would try not to make the same mistakes again. But I also promise that I will make new ones. I’m not saying I will not falter, maybe not in the same way, but in a different way, could be bad, could be better, could be worse."

"I had to make it very clear that tomorrow, don’t crucify me if I land up putting my foot in the wrong hole and crucify me that you promised this and that. The world is big, you never know what is considered a mistake. She said, ‘fair enough, I’ll take the gamble.’ I will always be grateful to Ektaa for the rest of my life. She is my closest friend, and before a friend, she has always been my mentor and boss. And what I love about Ektaa is when she is on set, maybe she is closer to Anita than I am, but on set, both Anita and me, both are actors. It is not the favoritism that happens, She will not abt an eyelid before firing me if I’m late," concluded the actor.

On the professional front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Bollywood film, Darran Choo.



