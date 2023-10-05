Kaun Banega Crorepati PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan assures maximum comfort to audience; says, 'Koi kasht ho..'

When it comes to having fun, Amitabh Bachchan knows how to make someone laugh. The actor is currently seen hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati and cracking jokes with his audience about peculiar things. The Brahmastra actor is often seen interacting with his audience. He interacts with contestants, their families, and the spectators on the show. In one of the show's promos, the actor assures his audience's comfort.

Amitabh Bachchan cracks jokes with audiences

In the show promo, the actor is seen saying to his audiences that if any issues or discomfort they are having; just let him know, and he will help them

Have a look:

He then asks his audience if the crew has offered him water and refreshments. Someone from the audience is heard saying that she hasn't. The actor then calls a crew member and hands her a bottle of water. She says, "Thank You, sir" and Amitji replies, "Deviji humko bhuliyega mat, humne aapko paani pilaya" (Miss don't forget me, I made you drink water)

Apart from this in today's episode, Rahul is going to play big in the game and says, "My people had warned me that when the plane takes off it looks like you are flying in the air, your heart will skip a beat. I ordered, three cups of tea for me and my companions and thought that it would be about 40 to 50 rupees but when I saw the bill it was 400 rupees. Sir, itna toh hum ek mahine me bhi nahi use karte..."(Sir we do not even use this much money in our village) Later in the promo, the contestant gets nervous as the next question posed to him is worth 50 lakhs.

About the show

The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been a big hit for 14 seasons, and the 15th season is coming soon. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

