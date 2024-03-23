Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Adiraj expresses his love for Kavya at Holi celebration

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is constantly churning out enthralling episodes for the viewers. Post the reboot, the show which is now fast-forwarded by 9 months, is witnessing Adiraj going against Kavya and holding her responsible for his brother Omi’s death. On the other hand, Kavya is trying to prove her innocence to Adiraj and his family. Now, during Holi celebrations, Adiraj and Kavya, who are otherwise seen fighting with each other, growing closer to each other.

Kavya and Adiraj’s Holi romance

The latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV depicts cute moments between Kavya and Adiraj during Holi festivity. The two are celebrating the festival for the first time after their marriage and are under media attention. They will be in an inebriated condition while reuniting emotionally at this time. Adiraj will save Kavya from falling, and will be declaring his love for her in public. They will later be seen enjoying the festival of colors with the entire family.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kya Holi ke khushi ke mahaul mein #AdYa beete kal ko bhula payenge? (Will #AdYa forget their past differences amidst Holi festivity?).”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the recent episodes of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, we saw Kavya forcefully entering Adiraj’s place and constantly getting insulted by him. Despite living in the same room, Adiraj refuses to share the same bed with Kavya. While Adiraj is adamant about sending Kavya to jail for allegedly murdering his brother, Kavya is determined to prove herself innocent, and win back Adiraj’s love.

The story is already unfolding in an interesting manner. It would now be fascinating to see whether Adiraj will use his relationship with Kavya for his political gains or will actually rekindle his love tale with her.

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features talented actors Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma as protagonists. It revolves around the struggles of a woman IAS officer in her personal and professional life. Since its inception, the show has been winning hearts for its unique storyline and the sizzling chemistry between the leads.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

