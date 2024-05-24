Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s Abhishek Kumar gives a sneak peek into his room in Romania

Abhishek Kumar generated a lot of buzz during his stint on Bigg Boss 17. With his charming personality, he ended up winning millions of hearts. The actor, who was the first runner up on the controversial reality show, is now gearing up for the 14th season of ColorsTV’s flagship show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The team of the stunt-based reality show along with its celebrity participants has already left for Romania where the show will be shot this time. Abhishek has dropped a new vlog giving a tour of his room in the European country.

Abhishek Kumar gives a sneak peek into his place of stay at Romania

The video posted by Abhishek Kumar begins with the actor showing his messed up house. He shares that since he is packing his stuff, everything is lying at an unusual place.

In the next frame, Abhishek introduces his viewers to his Bigg Boss stylist Palak. She blames his busy schedules to be the reason for them not meeting each other for a long time. The actor is then seen having fun times with his friends before leaving for his flight. He also expresses his excitement of traveling in a business class for the first time and then cuts the cake.

As the Bigg Boss 17 contestant reaches the airport, he is greeted by a crowd of fans, who were waiting to click pictures with him. He then gives a glimpse of the facilities in his flight and reveals that he has no knowledge of how to use them.

After arriving at his destination, Abhishek shows the room he will be staying in during his time on the show. He says that though it is small, he likes it as he doesn’t have many wishes and is just like a common man.

Here are some of the clicks from Abhishek Kumar’s vlog:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be presented by Rohit Shetty. The participants who will be performing daredevil stunts this time are- Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrat Kaur Aluhwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

The 14th chapter of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to premiere by the end of June on Colors TV. It will stream digitally on JioCinema.

