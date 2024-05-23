Gear up for an adrenaline-boosting roller-coaster ride as the 14th edition of the iconic stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon air on Television. Redefining the realm of danger and entertainment, the show calls upon viewers to grip the edge of their seats as they prepare to watch new chapters of daredevilry unfold.

Ahead of the shooting of the stunt-based reality show, the filmmaker and the show's host expressed his joy in hosting the upcoming season.

Rohit Shetty talks about hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi:

Host Rohit Shetty said, “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is a tradition I enjoy, while experimenting with new levels of stunts and action. Each season brings novelty, and the upcoming one is set to venture into scenic Romania for the first time. The new season will test courage and have viewers on the edge of their seats. I look forward to hosting the forthcoming edition and introducing spine-chilling stunts to the contestants.”

For the uninformed, Khatron Ke Khiladi makers have been shooting for the show in Cape Town, South Africa for several years. Now, skipping the fixed location, the team chose Romania, Europe as their prime location. On May 21, the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 were clicked on Mumbai airport as they were set to fly to Romania.

From Abhishek Kumar distributing sweets to the media to Shalin Bhanot taking his parents' blessings, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants were all set to take the adventurous ride.

Everything about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will feature braveheart contestants from all walks of life including Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Aashish Mehrotra, and Niyati Fatnani.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Samarth Jurel was also one of the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. However, the actor backed out after his leg got injured. Reportedly, Mannara Chopra will be roped in as a replacement for Samarth. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Led by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will air soon on Colors TV. It will stream digitally on JioCinema. The premiere date of the stunt-based reality show is still awaited.

