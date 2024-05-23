Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to hit the television screens soon and fans cannot wait to see Rohit Shetty back with an interesting lineup of contestants. Abhishek Kumar who gained popularity after his stint in Bigg Boss 17 is also a part of the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show and he has already jetted off for Romania.

Abhishek Kumar wishes to play a role in Rohit Shetty’s film

Abhishek Kumar aspires to step into the cinema industry, expressing his desire to portray a police officer in a film by renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant mentioned that he's putting in a lot of effort to get into movies. He really hopes to play a police officer in one of Rohit Shetty's films.

The actor rose to fame in 2021 by playing Amrik Singh Virk in the TV drama Udaariyaan. He attributes his current success to the small screen, acknowledging the small screen’s role in shaping who he is today.

After reaching the Top 2 in the reality show Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek appeared in music videos but decided to take a break from television projects. The actor mentioned that he's currently not engaged in TV shows. Instead, he'll be seen in a reality show, which is why he's taking a break from small-screen projects.

Abhishek agrees that the small-screen drama doesn't have as many fans as it did before. He stated, "Yes because OTT shows have come, the audience has been divided. Before OTT, it was different. But on my side, in Punjab, television channels and shows are still appreciated."

Abhishek Kumar’s Bigg Boss 17 journey

Abhishek Kumar captured many hearts, despite not winning the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. His strong performance earned him the first runner-up position, with Munawar Faruqui taking the title.

However, the 27-year-old faced criticism for his one-day eviction after a fight with Samarth Jurel, but also received support from several celebrities who believed he was provoked. Since leaving the show, tensions between Samarth and Abhishek have seemingly dissolved, and they now enjoy a healthy friendship bond.

