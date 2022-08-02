EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kiku Sharda REVEALS how he bagged Nach Baliye & Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa due to Kapil Sharma’s show

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Kiku Sharda opened up on his journey as an actor. He states that in his career The Kapil Sharma Show has been a turning point for him. “It changed a lot of things for me. See I believe, I was a good actor even before that, but now I have become popular. I’ll tell you frankly, in the beginning when I used to see Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye, I wanted to be a participant on those shows, but nobody called me for it. Why? (I would be told) ‘Kyunki aap actor bade acche ho, lekin aap itne bade nahi ho, aap celebrity nahi ho abhi tak. Aap actor ho’,” reveals Kiku.

He further adds, “So I was like what’s wrong in being an actor, and you yourself admit that I am a good actor. (But they were like) ‘Nahin, uska phir Nach Baliye se kya lena dena? You’re a good actor, but it’s important for you to be a celebrity that people would like to see you as much.’ So yes, I didn’t understand that, but I was like, ‘Make me popular so that I can do these shows. Why aren’t they calling me?’.”

Kiku Sharda elaborates, “So finally when I started doing Kapil’s show, I think it had just been some 4 or 5 months of me doing his show, when I got a call from Nach Baliye’s (team). And I was more than happy as I was waiting. So I did Nach Baliye, soon after I did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I enjoy dancing, and I was like, ‘Dance based shows are being made… I am here and still why I am not being called for it’.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

