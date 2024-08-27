Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor surprised fans by revealing his long-time friendship with Arjun Bijlani during his appearance on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. When Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor were featured on the show to promote his movie, Shamshera. The revelation came as a surprise when Ranbir shared that he and Arjun had been childhood friends.

While Arjun Bijlani was hosting the show, Ranbir made a shocking revelation: “Arjun, yahan log jaante nahi hai ki aap aur mai actually bachpan se ek dusre ko jaante hai” (Arjun, people here don’t know that you and I actually know each other from childhood).

The revelation stunned fellow celebrities. Ranbir elaborated, “Hum actually same school mein the, same class mein the, football mein same house mein bhi the” (We were actually in the same school, in the same class, and even in the same house for football).

The touching moment saw Arjun and Ranbir sharing a heartfelt smile. Ranbir praised Arjun’s accomplishments, saying, “And it's so great to see everything that you’re doing and in fact, you are a father and you are such a great host and all the work you do is heartwarming to see that a colleague of mine, a friend of mine doing so well.”

Arjun, emotional, responded with a heartfelt, "Thanks, yaar.” Ranbir then stood up to hug him, asking, “Kahaan se aaun?" (Where should I come from?) due to the cramped space. Arjun replied, “Jahaan se bhi aa, bas gale mil le yaar” (Come from wherever, just come and give me a hug, buddy). Arjun and Ranbir shared a tight hug bringing their memories back.

Arjun Bijlani started his acting career in 2004 with the show Kartika. He gained fame playing Alekh in Left Right Left and later Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum. Beyond acting, Arjun has hosted popular shows such as Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla. Currently, he is displaying his culinary talents alongside Karan Kundrra on Laughter Chefs.

