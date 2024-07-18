Laughter Chefs: Arjun Bijlani wants to see THIS Bollywood superstar on Bharti Singh-hosted show; Any guess?

Arjun Bijlani, one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry is currently busy with his two ongoing shows – Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti and Laughter Chefs. While both his shows are doing good, it’s Laughter Chefs Entertainment Unlimited that has been making the most headlines.

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra will be seen gracing the show in the upcoming episode and amid the excitement, Bijlani expressed that he wants to see another iconic Bollywood actor in the show. Any guess?

Arjun Bijlani wants Shah Rukh Khan to appear on Laughter Chefs

On July 18, Arjun Bijlani took to his official X account (formerly called Twitter) and expressed his wish to see none other than, Shah Rukh Khan on the cooking-comedy show, Laughter Chefs. Bijlani who is a huge fan of King Khan wrote, “I really wish some day @iamsrk sir comes on #laughterchefs . Love u so much sir … ek baar woh iconic pose karna hai ..”

Read Arjun Bijlani’s tweet here:

For the unversed, very recently, during a Bollywood special episode of Laughter Chefs, all the stars decided to dress up as legendary Bollywood actors. Nia Sharma rocked her Madhuri Dixit look, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande went as Rocky and Rani, Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair nailed their Poo and Zeenat Aman avatars, and Arjun Bijlani transformed into Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan.

More about Laughter Chefs

Laughter Chefs, which airs on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday and streams on JioCinema Premium is topping the TRP every week. Due to its immense popularity, the show got an extension till September. Comedienne Bharti Singh hosts the show along with judge Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Beside Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Arjun Bijlani, the show also features Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh. The celebrities try their hand at new dishes every episode as assigned by the judge and cook up a laughter riot in the process.

