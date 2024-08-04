Bigg Boss OTT 3 has crowned its winner, and it's Sana Makbul who has emerged victorious! The actress lifted the trophy and won a grand prize of Rs 25 lakh, which she plans to use to support her mother. Sana's win was celebrated by her friend Arjun Bijlani, who recently shared a heartwarming video.

In a heartfelt gesture, Sana’s friend Arjun Bijlani took to Instagram to congratulate her. Sharing a touching video of Sana celebrating with the trophy, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor also included sweet clips and photos of their moments together.

He accompanied the post with a caption that reads, “Congratulations @divasana .. this show ain’t easy to do aur tu toh jeet gayi yaar .. stay blessed and enjoy the ride !! #bb #bigboss #bigbossott #winner. Anil sir tussi great ho !!! (Anil sir, you’re great.)”

For those unaware, Sana and Arjun were in the same season of stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The video highlighted their strong bond, which fans praised in the comments.

As soon as Arjun Bijlani uploaded the video on his social media handle, fans filled the comment section and showered love on them. A fan wrote, “Aww perfectly capture. we can see Sana and Arjun bond clearly.” Another fan commented, “Aww a friend like Arjun.”

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on June 21, exclusively on Jio Cinema Premium. The season featured contestants including Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, Deepak Chaurasia, and Sana Sultan.

Arjun Bijlani began his career in 2004 with the show Kartika. He gained fame for his roles as Alekh in Left Right Left and Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum. In addition to his acting career, Arjun has hosted popular shows such as Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla.

Currently, he is receiving praise for his role as Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti and showcasing his cooking talent on Laughter Chefs alongside Karan Kundrra.

