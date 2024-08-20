Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani, two of the most talented and popular actors in the entertainment industry, recently took a trip down memory lane. The duo, known for their on-screen chemistry in the hit show Naagin, shared a throwback moment from the set of Season 1.

Taking to Instagram, the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor posted a nostalgic photo with Arjun, captioning it, "When we were kids and thought we were so wise! This picture was taken before we went to get ready for the first shot of Naagin Season 1 #memories @arjunbijlani."

The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor reshared the story on his Instagram handle and wrote, “The memories still so fresh Mona.” Arjun and Mouni became friends while working together as the lead characters in the first season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin.

The duo became close friends while portraying lead characters in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama, Naagin. The first season of the show aired from November 1, 2015, to June 5, 2016, and starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, and Adaa Khan. Due to its immense popularity, a second season followed from October 8, 2016, to June 25, 2017, featuring Mouni, Karanvir Bohra, and Adaa Khan.

Arjun Bijlani began his acting journey in 2004 with the show Kartika. He rose to fame portraying Alekh in Left Right Left and later Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum. In addition to acting, Arjun has hosted popular shows like Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla. He is currently showcasing his culinary skills alongside Karan Kundrra on Laughter Chefs.

Mouni Roy rose to fame through her roles in the supernatural thriller series Naagin and its sequel, Naagin 2, establishing her position as a top television actress. She has also starred in popular shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. In 2010, she portrayed the character Roop in Do Saheliyaan alongside Jatin Shah.

