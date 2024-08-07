Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment has been receiving immense love from viewers, making it the top-rated show on the channel. In the upcoming episode of the cooking-comedy show, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen making a special appearance. Krushna Abhishek recently dropped some fun pictures with the Khiladi superstar.

Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of fun-filled pictures featuring moments with Akshay Kumar on the set of Laughter Chefs. The Bollywood superstar appeared on the show to promote his new film, Khel Khel Mein.

The photos captured Krushna and Akshay dancing and having a great time, along with a heartwarming shot of Akshay posing with Krushna, Kashmera, and their kids.

He accompanied the post with a caption, “Khel Khel Mein, we had an amazing shoot with @akshaykumar Paaji. Aaj khana bhi bana, Masti bhi hui, Dance bhi hua. (Today we cooked food, had fun, and danced.)”

As soon as Krushna Abhishek uploaded the pictures on his social media handles, fans flooded the comment box and expressed their excitement and joy. A fan wrote, “Waoo my favorite show and my favorite hero.” Another fan commented, “It's an Entertainment duo.”

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is a fun cooking show where six popular pairs from the television industry compete in the ultimate cooking battle. The show is judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and hosted by Bharti Singh.

The show features celebrity duos such as Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, and Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah.

Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen gracing the show in the upcoming episodes. Dharmendra, renowned for his iconic Bollywood roles, recently appeared on Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment.

For those unaware, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment premiered on June 1 and swiftly rose to the top of the charts to become the No. 1 show. Due to its immense popularity, the show has been extended and will now air until September. You can catch it every Thursday and Friday at 10 p.m.

