Arjun Bijlani is a popular and talented actor in the television industry. Along with his successful acting career, he has also showcased his skills on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9. During his stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Arjun delivered a heartwarming performance alongside his wife, Neha Swami, and their son, Ayaan. The episode featured special guests Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, who appeared to promote their film.

After the touching family performance, judge Jacqueline Fernandez praised Arjun, saying, “I am sure ki jab Ayaan ye episode dekh sakte hai, he will be very proud and happy to see this. ( I am sure that when Ayaan is able to watch this episode, he will be very proud and happy.)

The episode took a hilarious turn when Arjun’s son Ayaan started playing on the stage. Maniesh Paul quipped, “Ye kahan ulta jana kaha chah raha hai hum jaanna chahte hai.” Arjun Bijlani said, “I think Naagin kiya tha na uska nateeja hai,” causing laughter all around.

Maniesh further humorously said, “Chalo baccha humara jab tak floor naap le, Sidharth shuru kardo, beta idhar se safai karu. (Come on, kid, while we mop the floor, Sidharth, start please, son, clean up from this side.)

Sidharth mentioned that Ayaan’s signature move is still going strong, but he truly enjoyed Arjun’s act. He praised the performance and story, saying it was a lot of fun. He also complimented the costume, describing it as sweet and refreshing, and admired the matching theme, calling it a cute and happy family vibe, with Maniesh playfully scaring him.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Maniesh entertained everyone by playing with Ayaan on the floor, adding to the light-hearted vibe.

Arjun Bijlani began his career in 2004 with the show Kartika. He gained fame playing Alekh in Left Right Left and later Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum. Besides acting, Arjun has hosted popular shows like Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla.

He has received praise for his role as Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti and for showcasing his cooking skills on Laughter Chefs alongside Karan Kundrra. The show features other popular celebrities like Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and more.

ALSO READ: Jannat Zubair's 23rd birthday bash with close friends Faisu, Reem Shaikh, Shivangi Joshi is all things love; see INSIDE PICS