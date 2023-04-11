Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Sunny Leone wins Reel Star presents Super Stylish Haute Stepper

Pinkvilla, the leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, kicked off its second edition awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai on April 7. It was undoubtedly a star-studded night where celebrities and prominent personalities from different walks of life were honoured for being the Style Icon in their respective fields. The Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 was graced by all the A-listers from Bollywood, South industry, TV, Fashion, Business, the culinary world, and other industries. It was indeed a star-studded night and several big names from the industry including Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Govinda, and others graced the gala event.

The stars had put their best fashion foot forward and looked marvellous in their stunning outfits at the award night. We witnessed some prominent names from all fields getting recognized, and Sunny Leone was also honoured for her path-breaking style at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2. Sunny Leone, known as one of the super stylish divas of the entertainment fraternity, left no stone unturned to flaunt her exceptional fashion sense at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2. The stunning star wore a satin grey thigh-high slit gown and looked drop-dead gorgeous. She looked absolutely stunning as she turned heads at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 with her stylish outfit. Sunny won Reel Star presents Super Stylish Haute Stepper award presented by Nick Bahl, Co-Founder, ReelStar, and Ahmed Khan.

Along with Sunny Leone, many other celebrities were honoured at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 for their style and contribution to their field.

About Sunny Leone:

Sunny Leone made her Bollywood debut with Pooja Bhatt's 2012 film, Jism 2, and has successfully created a space for herself in the big world of glamour. It has been over a decade since Sunny debuted in showbiz, and ever since then, the Ragini MMS 2 actress has successfully managed to stay in the limelight. Speaking about her personal life, Sunny and Daniel are proud parents to three kids – Nisha, Asher, and Noah. While the couple adopted Nisha at 21 months, they had twin boys Asher and Noah through surrogacy. On the professional front, Sunny Leone was last seen hosting Splitsvilla X4 along with Arjun Bijlani.

