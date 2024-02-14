Today is the day of love, Valentine’s Day. Every couple is celebrating this day to shower love on their partners. While a few are celebrating the day with a romantic dinner, others have taken a special vacation to enjoy the day. Popular celebrity couple Arjun Bijlani and his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani are among those who are on a getaway to celebrate the day.

Arjun Bijlani’s Valentine’s Day trip with his wife

Arjun Bijlani recently hopped on social media and posted an Instagram story. In the story, he and his partner were spotted chilling inside a car. He excitedly informed his fans that he's out and about with his partner-in-crime. This morning, the actor treated his followers with clips of their delightful morning. They are currently enjoying a private retreat nestled amidst the scenic hills of Lonavala, surrounded by nature's beauty.

The Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor also uploaded a series of pictures where he is seen giving a bear hug to his wife as they enjoy the view from the open balcony. He mentioned in the caption that this trip needs an Oscar, but didn’t reveal why.

Check out the pictures uploaded by Arjun Bijlani here:

Advertisement

Uploading the pictures, the actor wrote in the caption, “This trip needs an Oscar I swear .. it’s our little secret!!! . Life without filters but the timing should be correct!!”

About Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami's married life

Talking about their personal life, Arjun and Neha have been together for more than two decades now. They got married on 20 May 2013. They dated for several years before tying the knot. Their love story is one that makes you believe in love and happily ever after.

For Arjun, who met Neha at a hotel 20 years back, it was love at first sight. A common friend introduced him to her. After a few meetings, Neha also opened up to him and the two became good friends. The lovely couple also have a son, Ayaan.

Pinkvilla wishes the couple a happy Valentine's Day!

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar shares video of adorable chaos with her son Ruhaan