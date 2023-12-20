PICS: Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta get cozy; former says, 'It's the season to sparkle'

Temptation Island India caused conflicts among couples as their trust was tested. Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja were one of the participating couples. But Cheshta decided to leave the show with Nikhil Mehta.

Recently, Cheshta shared affectionate pictures with Nikhil, capturing the interest of netizens.

Cheshta Bhagat shares photos with Nikhil Mehta

Cheshta and Nikhil have not hesitated to show their love and admiration for each other multiple times after leaving the show. They frequently share pictures, showcasing the strong bond they share.

Carrying forward the trend, Cheshta dropped photos with Nikhil Mehta, whom she chose on Temptation Island India during the finale, thereby ending her years-long relationship with Arjun Aneja.

The new couple look happy together and cozied up as they cannot control their excitement for Christmas. With a sparkling Christmas tree in the background, the actress captioned the post, “It's the season to sparkle.”

Have a look at the photos:

The subsequent slide has the couple looking at each other with eyes filled with love. Hence, it would not be wrong to say, ‘Love is in the air.’ Cheshta and Nikhil are dressed casually. The former is wearing ripped denim and a simple white top, while the latter went for a white pair of jeans and an olive green colored tee. He completed his look by wearing a white cap.

About Temptation Island India

The one-of-a-kind dating show Temptation Island India, puts relationships to the test. Hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy, it saw a few real-life couples participating in the show. They were to live in different villas along with tempters.

One of the couples to enter Temptation Island India was Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja. The two shared a romantic relationship for years, but during the finale, they didn't end up together. The actress chose to be with Nikhil Mehta as she felt connected with him. Since then, the two have never missed an opportunity to express their love on social media.

