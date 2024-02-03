PICS: From Samarth Jurel to Orhan Awatramani, Bigg Boss 17 contestants' reunion bash and life updates

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants of the controversial reality show are all over in talks for their celebrations and get-togethers. Recently, Orhan Awatramani's Instagram fan page shared the Bigg Boss 17 reunion party pictures from the last night. Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Orry were seen partying together the previous night.

Orry’s Bigg Boss reunion

Orhan Awatramani, along with other Bigg Boss contestants, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Samarth Jurel, were seen partying together. A fan page of Orry has shared the blast from last night. From the happiness reflected on their faces, it is apparent that they had a fun time together.

The fan page also gave a sneak peek of Bigg Boss 17's contestants' current life status. The page captioned, "about last night and his big boss reunion!"

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain post

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita and her businessman husband Vicky Jain have also shared the pictures from their Bigg Boss reunion. The couple shared their photo from the party with the caption, "Bikku and Manku."

The post speaks about the warmth in their relationship and celebrates their togetherness. Many celebrities and ex-bigg boss contestants commented on Vicky and Ankita's post. Rakhi Sawant commented, "Khush raho hamesha," while Navid Sole wrote, "Gorgeous couple love you both."

Bigg Boss 17 contestant's current life update

Currently, many Bigg Boss 17 participants are getting offers for new projects after their performance in the Bigg Boss house. Ankita Lokhande is going to appear on the big screen in Randeep Hooda's directorial movie, while her husband Vick is in talks with Bigg Boss OTT for the next season. Meanwhile, Orry has recently met Jonas brothers and continues to mark his significance in the industry.

