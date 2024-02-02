Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra refuses cash gift from Priyanka Chopra, opts for clothing instead

After securing the second runner-up position on Bigg Boss 17, actress Mannara Chopra has been enjoying success, consistently gracing various events, and engaging with the paparazzi since her exit from the show.

Heartfelt conversations with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

In a recent interaction, Mannara revealed that she had a two-hour conversation with her cousin sister, Priyanka Chopra, and her husband, Nick Jonas, after the show’s finale. Mannara expressed her gratitude to Priyanka for her unwavering support throughout her Bigg Boss journey. During a candid interaction with the paparazzi outside a restaurant, Mannara shared details from her two-hour conversation with Priyanka and Nick.

Acknowledging Mannara's journey within the Bigg Boss house, Priyanka advised her to prioritize her well-being and praised her for not leveraging the family name in the game. Mannara said, “Priyanka asked me, 'What gift do you want? We are sending you cash.’ I said no, I want dresses since there are so many interviews and events.”

Gratitude and support from the family

Following the finale, Mannara expressed joy when she was told that PeeCee had supported her during her journey in the house, to which Mannara commented, "I just got to know about it, and I am happy about it. I am thankful to Mimi didi and her baby Malti for giving me so much love." She emphasized her intention to personally thank Priyanka, stating, "As soon as I sit in the car, I will message her. And if she’s free, I’ll talk to her, and I will thank her."

Advertisement

When asked about her bond with Parineeti, Mannara mentioned that Parineeti had sent her a long message and congratulated her. Additionally, Mannara expressed her desire to wish Parineeti well for her new journey in life.

Following her exit from Bigg Boss, Mannara changed her Instagram bio, leading to some disappointment among the show's fans. Initially, she updated it to read, 'Bigg Boss 17 runner-up and winner in the female category.' However, in response to some negative comments, she later decided to delete the new bio.

Mannara’s Bigg Boss journey

Mannara brought a lot of entertainment to the show, facing both highs and lows. People criticized and supported her during the game. She had many arguments with other celebrities in the house, but she managed to overcome everything and reached the top five in Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: Actor Shantanu Maheshwari loses Rs 5 lakh in bank fraud; says ‘very tiring and exhausting’