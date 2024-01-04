Priyanka Chahar Choudhary kick-starts shooting for Ektaa Kapoor's series Dus June Ki Raat with Tusshar Kapoor

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been the audience's favorite celebrity ever since she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Post her stint in the show, Priyanka gained huge success and also a dedicated fanbase who shower immense love on her. The actress is all set to win the hearts of the audience again as she is gearing up for her first web show Dus June Ki Raat.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary starts shooting for new series:

Just a few minutes ago, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary took to her social media handle and shared a post announcing her new project. The actress shared a picture of the clapperboard of her new web show Dus June Ki Raat. Sharing this exciting news with her fans, Priyanka wrote, "Toh chaliye is kahani ki shuruaat karte hai, aap sabhi ke pyar se let’s ROLL!!!! #dusjunekiraat #priyankachaharchoudhary."

Not only Priyanka but Ektaa Kapoor also shared a picture from the sets of her next production venture. Along with Priyanka, Ektaa's brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor has been roped in for Dus June Ki Raat. Sharing the photo of the clapperboard, Ektaa captioned, "@tusshark89 @priyankachaharchoudhary @manjitsachdev @jiocinema @aparnaram @aprilsachin @balajitelefilmslimited डस जून की रात ! इट बेगिन्स #favshow #पाल्पफिक्शन! जय माता दी."

Dus June Ki Raat will be produced by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor. This is the first time Priyanka and Tusshar will be seen sharing the screen space together. Dus June Ki Raat will be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji.

For the unversed, the buzz about Priyanka and Ektaa's collaboration has been doing the rounds for a few months now. It was earlier said that the actress will be seen in Naagin 7 in the lead role. However, now that Priyanka finally announced her upcoming project, fans can't wait to see her on screen.

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's professional life:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame after her performance in the hit show Udaariyaan where she essayed the role of Tejo Sandhu. In this show, the actress starred opposite Ankit Gupta, and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers. After Bigg Boss 16, the actress was last seen in several music videos like Kuch Itne Haseen, Baarish Aa Gayi Hai, and more.

