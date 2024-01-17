PROMO: Shark Tank India 3 to have skincare brand pitching 'Kya natural effective hai?' idea

Shark Tank India Season 3 is already here. Needless to say, the business reality show has already started creating buzz among the audience owing to the interesting startup ideas and expert advice from the judge's panel. As per the new promo, the show will have the representatives of a skincare brand pitching their ideas to the 'Sharks.'

Shark Tank India Season 3's new promo

As per a promo released by Sony TV on its official social media handle, a skincare brand appears before the judges while pitching its brave choice of proposing science-backed solutions for various skin concerns. Co-founders Robin Gupta and Prakher Mathur share their commitment to skincare solutions. The duo says, "Sabko lagta hai natural safe hai par sawaal yeh hai kya natural effective hai (Everyone believes that natural is safe, but the question is whether natural is effective)."

Further, they comment, "Chemicals achhe hain (Chemicals are good)." While they highlight the involvement of chemistry in real life, the co-founders of 'Conscious Chemist' claim that their company is a science-packed, innovative brand. According to their words, the company manufactures several solutions for varied skin concerns.

The co-founders also highlight that their products have positive effects on about 80% of Indians. He also claimed to improve the skin health of more than 3 lakh Indian people. The promo is posted with the caption, "Best product lekar sharks ke saamne utare inn pitchers ki kya baith payegi sharks ke saath chemistry? Dekhiye #SharkTankIndia, 22 January se, Mon-Fri raat 10 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Watch the promo here:

While Namita Thapar praises the absorbent property of the sunscreen having SPF 50 manufactured by the 'Conscious Chemist,' Vineeta Singh appreciates the packaging. However, the next moment, the panel of judges had a few questions to ask the pitchers.

Aman Gupta comments, "But you know, in business best product does not always win." Besides him, Namita Thapar and Amit Jain also landed their thoughts. So, it will be interesting to see whether the skincare company 'Conscious Chemist' is able to win the judge's heart in Shark Tank India 3.

