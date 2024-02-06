Pinkvilla was the first to reveal the news about the big change happening in the Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua. We were also the ones to share the exciting update about actor Dheeraj Dhoopar joining the show as the main character after the leap. And now, the promo for the show after the leap is finally here, and it's definitely got us intrigued.

New promo unveils the new leads of Rabb Se Hai Dua

The latest promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua after the leap has been released by the channel and the creators. In this promo, Dua's daughters Ibadat (Yesha Rughani) and Mannat (Seerat Kapoor) raise their voices against the concept of multiple marriages. While they are fighting their case, a mysterious man attempts to throw ink on their faces. However, Dheeraj Dhoopar comes to their rescue with a shield and prevents them from being humiliated. Both Ibadat and Mannat are highly impressed by Dhoopar's character.

Have a look at the post-leap promo of Rabb Se Hai Dua-

Pre-leap twist in Rabb Se Hai Dua

As per a glimpse shared by the channel recently, Rabb Se Hai Dua is about to take an intriguing turn before the leap. Dua (Aditi Sharma) escapes with her daughters to protect them from Gazal's anger. Gazal tracks down Dua and vows to make sure they never have a peaceful life. During their confrontation, Gazal accidentally falls off a cliff. Will this be the last we see of Gazal in Haider and Dua's lives? Only time will tell...

Advertisement

Other actors to enter Rabb Se Hai Dua post leap

Apart from Dheeraj's entry into the show, Pinkvilla also reported about Seerat Kapoor bagging the show. We also informed our viewers about actress Raymon Kakkar being roped in to play the character of older Dua in the show. Tanish Mahendru will also be a part of the show. We at Pinkvilla, also reported about Amrapali Gupta playing the character of Kaynat Hafeez Siddiqui in the show, who's Subhaan's (Dheeraj Dhoopar) mother in the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rabb Se Hai Dua heads for leap; Dheeraj Dhoopar to play new lead