EXCLUSIVE: Rabb Se Hai Dua heads for leap; Dheeraj Dhoopar to play new lead

Rabb Se Hai Dua is heading for an exciting twist and the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that the show grabs eyeballs. Pinkvilla has exclusive information about the upcoming twist in the show.

Our highly placed sources have revealed that the show is heading for a leap and a new actor is being roped in to carry forward the show post-leap.

Dheeraj Dhoopar to play new lead in Rabb Se Hai Dua

Dheeraj Dhoopar who is basking in the glory of his successful OTT debut with Tatlubaaz has been roped in to play the new face of Rabb Se Hai Dua. As per our sources, the show is set for a generation leap, post which, it will be led by a fresh character, to be played by Dhoopar. Insiders have informed us that Dheeraj has been locked for the part even though he is yet to sign the dotted lines.

What's the current track of Rabb Se Hai Dua?

The current track of Rabb Se Hai Dua revolves around Haider, Dua, and the Akhtar family getting rid of Gazal. However, little does they know that Gazal is all set for her new conspiracy against the family. While Dua and Haider feel their family is safe from the evils of Gazal, she is soon going to make a comeback in their lives, to make things worse.

Are Gazal and Dua pregnant with Haider's baby?

As per the new promo, in Dua's baby shower, Gazal will reveal being pregnant with Haider's baby, shocking the Akhtar family. It will further be revealed that Gazal took the help of IVF treatment to get pregnant with Haider's baby. It will be exciting to see if the Akhtar family will disown Gazal and their to-be heir of the family or if will they let her stay in the house with Haider and Dua.

Rabb Se Hai Dua features actors like Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma, Richa Rathore, and Alka Kaushal among others.

When contacted, Dheeraj remained unavailable for comment.

