Yesha Rughani who essays the role of Ibadat in Rabb Se Hai Dua spoke at length about her decision to take up the show post leap, if she feels the challenge of entering a show midway, her co-actors, and more. Read the interview below.

What made you take up the show?

Commenting on what made her say 'yes' to the show Yesha Rughani said, "I think, it was God's plan. After I wrapped up with Kabhie Kabhi Ittefaq Se, I auditioned for the first season of Rabb Se Hai Dua also but things didn't materialize and now when it came back to me, I considered it as a sign and took it up. Also, it is a very different character and a different role than what I've done so far. My last two shows were quite different from this. Look wise and even emotion-wise. Ibadat is a very family-oriented girl and I could relate to that quality of the character. And that's why it was a big and quick yes to the offer."

Yesha Rughani talks about her break after Kabhie Kabhi Ittefaq Se

After Kabhie Kabhi Ittefaq Se, Yesha took a little break before bagging another show. When asked about what all she did during her break, she said, "Many things happened and all things beautiful happened. I gave some time to my business. I love traveling, so I went on a few trips. I also took up spiritual traveling. I took workshops related to Creative things that I love, so I took pottery lessons and, an Art of Living workshop in Banglore. Along with all of this, I was spending quality time with my family.

Take a look at a recent glimpse of Rabb Se Hai Dua:

Yesha Rughani in preparation to play Ibadat

Talking about how she prepped up the actress adds, "A lot of preparations have gone into the character. It requires a lot of Urdu and an understanding of the usage of words. I have to spend a while reading and understanding my lines and I'm trying to make it a routine. I feel I will soon get the hang of it."

Advertisement

Yesha Rughani on meeting the previous cast of Rabb Se Hai Dua

Sharing her thoughts on the previous cast she said, "Yes, I met them all when I visited the sets during my look test. Aditi and I have known each other for quite some time. Years ago, we both were doing different shows on Zee TV. She was doing Kaleerien and I was doing Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More. It was our first respective show. Aditi is a very nice, warm, and chirpy person. It was great meeting her. It is always exciting to meet someone you know from before and then associate with the person on a different level. I had met Karanvir Sharma also. They're nice, warm people."

Yesha Rughani on entering a show midway

We asked Yesha if she feels that it is challenging to be roped in as a new lead after an on-going show takes a leap, because, there are often issues with viewers accepting the new faces of the show. The Hero: Gayab Mode On actress said, "Honestly, I always take things positively. And thus, I believe, this makes our jobs easier because the earlier cast has already made a place in the hearts of the viewers. I rather think it's a wonderful thing because the old cast has already established that love and has created a benchmark. More than a challenge, it is a blessing."

Yesha Rughani on meeting Dheeraj Dhoopar and Seerat Kapoor

Speaking about Dheeraj and Seerat Yesha shared, "I met Dheeraj Dhoopar on the day we shot the promo. He has always been a person who gets happy vibes on the sets. Whenever he enters the room, there's happiness and cheer. It's good working with him. Seerat Kapoor is a sweetheart, she is a darling. Bond with her was very effortless and our connection was instantly. It was very natural. I believe bonds that are made naturally and effortlessly are a good sign and that remains for a long time. We share an unsaid bond wherein we don't have to do anything; we just understand each other."

Yesha Rughani on Kabhie Kabhi Ittefaq Se's abrupt end

We asked the talented actress if the abrupt ending of Kabhie Kabhi Ittefaq Se affected her, and she said, "It surely did. I had mixed feelings about the show's ending. As a character, Gungun was very close to my heart. She was someone that I could relate to a lot, during the initial phase of the show. And I was very attached to the character. I feel it's not in anyone's hands, every show and every character has their destiny and the Almighty knows things better for us.

Advertisement

"When I came to know that the show was about to end, I was distraught and heartbroken, because A, I was going to miss Gungun, and B, I was going to miss being around the wonderful cast which literally became like a family to me. While we knew that the bond would always remain, the mere thought of not meeting them regularly hurt me. Till today, the entire KKIS family is in touch with one another and are always one call away." she added.

She further said, "I remember recently meeting Paintal Sir at a studio and I ran to meet him and he was also extremely glad to meet me. The special bonds are intact but yes, I was deeply affected when the show went off-air."

Rabb Se Hai Dua also stars actors like Dheeraj Dhoopar, Seerat Kapoor, and Amrapali Gupta among others in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Rabb Se Hai Dua: Yesha Rughani on joining show; 'I consider this a challenging opportunity'