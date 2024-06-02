With the arrival of summer's sunny days, celebrities are heading towards exotic places to relax from Mumbai’s extreme heat. Shiny Doshi, known for her role in Pandya Store, decided to escape the summer heat by taking a vacation to the Maldives with her best friend.

Recently, Shiny Doshi has dazzled everyone with her stylish vacation outfit, impressing her followers with her stunning appearance. Shiny Doshi has shared some pictures in a bubblegum pink color swimsuit that accentuated her figure.

Shiny Doshi stuns in stylish swimwear

The Pandya Store actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a bubblegum pink swimsuit from her vacation to Maldives.

The actress looked gorgeous in a lavender swimsuit, making it a perfect blend of sweet and spicy. She wore a one-piece outfit featuring cut-out details on the front and back. Her hair flowed freely in beachy waves and she kept a minimalistic vibe with accessories, maintaining a simple yet chic look.

Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, "Where every sunset feels like a dream." Not only her fans but her friends filled the comment section with compliments. Celebrities like Ashlesha Savant, Pranitaa Pandit, and his co-star in Pandya Store, Mohit Parmar reacted to the post.

Her husband commented, “So hawt, so fine - come back and let me take you for some wine.” Complimenting her beauty, a fan wrote, “Absolutely stunning and sizzling gorgeous looking.” Another fan commented, “So beautiful so elegant just looking like a wow.”

More about Shiny Doshi

Shiny Doshi made her debut in the entertainment industry with the TV series Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra in 2013. She is best known for playing the role of Dhara Pandya in Pandya Store and Mahi Sengupta in Jamai Raja. She has been a part of several TV shows such as Sarojini- Ek Nayi Pehal, Bahu Humari Rajni kant, Laal Ishq, Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran and more.

Shiny was also a part of several reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She made her web debut with Ratri Ke Yatri in 2020.

