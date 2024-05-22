Shraddha Arya, known best for her role as Preeta in the TV series Kundali Bhagya, has been the leading lady of the show since its inception. Her stellar performance has garnered immense love and admiration from viewers worldwide.

Shraddha Arya opens up on her journey as Preeta

In a recent interview with Times Now, Shraddha opened up on her journey in Kundali Bhagya and expressed that being recognized by her character's name is the ultimate validation for an actor.

She described the magical feeling when fans and people refer to her as Preeta, emphasizing that this recognition reflects the dedication and hard work invested in bringing the character to life. The actress sincerely appreciates the unwavering support and affection from her fans.

Shraddha Arya highlights the impact of character recognition

The actress further revealed a touching incident she experienced while out shopping, where she overheard a mother pointing her out to her daughter, exclaiming, "Isn't that Preeta?" Such moments, Arya shared, never fail to bring a smile to her face.

The actress further revealed a touching incident she experienced while out shopping, where she overheard a mother pointing her out to her daughter, exclaiming, "Isn't that Preeta?" Such moments, Arya shared, never fail to bring a smile to her face.

Becoming synonymous with her character's name is a goal she strives for, acknowledging that achieving such recognition demands time and dedication. She expressed her gratitude for being part of the iconic show and thanked her fans from the depths of her heart for embracing her as Preeta.

More about Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya received praise for her role in the beloved music video Soniye Heeriye. She showed her talent in Bollywood, starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Nishabd.

Her television career spans various shows, including Mai Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Pakhi, Dream Girl: Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Kundali Bhagya. Furthermore, she was part of the successful film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

About Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya, initially starring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in lead roles. In 2022, Shakti Arora replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar, and later, in 2023, Shakti Anand took over from Shakti Arora.

The show underwent a generation leap in March 2023 and now features Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, and Paras Kalnawat as the second-generation leads.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, May 22: Abhira gets rejected from all interviews because of Sanjay