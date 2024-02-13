Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Rajesh Kumar on difficulties he faced while doing farming: ‘I became bankrupt’

Rajesh Kumar has done the iconic role of ‘momma’s boy’, Rosesh, in the TV series, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Though he has performed significantly well in shows like Neeli Chhatri Waale and Yeh Meri Family, audiences just can't get over Rosesh’s accent and funny kavitayen (poems). Rajesh is currently being praised for his role of Guddu Mama in the recently released Teri Baaton Mein Asia Uljha Jiya featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. In an interaction with Join Films, the actor elaborated on his acting sabbatical and moving back to his village in Bihar. He also revealed what made him take up farming.

Rajesh Kumar says he suffered huge losses during farming

Rajesh Kumar was at the peak of his acting career in 2017 when he decided to return to his roots and take up farming. Revealing the actual reason behind the same, the Baa Bahu Aur Baby actor said that although he was enjoying his television stint, his heart constantly asked him what he was doing for the next generation except for leaving a few tapes of entertainment. He felt that he wasn’t doing anything special or extra to contribute to society.

Rajesh stated, “Acting aap apne liye kiya, apni security ke liye kiya, apni earnings ke liye kiya (I did acting for myself, for a livelihood, and for financial security). I thought to myself ‘how am I going to leave any footprint behind’? How will my children remember me? That is when I went back to my hometown and cultivated crops.”

Advertisement

Take a look at Rajesh Kumar’s Instagram post:

Recalling the times when he grew crops, educated fellow farmers, and uplifted them, Rajesh Kumar said that he did not have any prior experience or expertise in farming. The actor recalled, “In the beginning, it didn’t yield me money. I suffered huge losses and became bankrupt. There were debts to be paid. Life threw many challenges at me, and soon the Covid-19 pandemic happened, which made things even worse — those five years were full of difficulties, to say the least, but I kept going. Here, my education kept me motivated. Amid adversities, I could see the light at the end of the tunnel and was able to find a way.”

Sharing how farming has changed him on a personal level, the 49-year-old actor said that being close to nature and soil has helped him become a better actor. He added, “It taught me more patience and the ability to observe. It brought a certain sense of thehrav (stability) in my acting, too. When I was practicing farming, I met real people who helped me understand myself and my skills better, which in return, helped me become better at my craft.”

ALSO READ: Shraddha Arya shares her excitement about Vidya Balan coming back to Bhool Bhulaiya 3