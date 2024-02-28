Quiz: Are you a die-hard Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fan? Guess who said these dialogues

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is an Indian sitcom that has been a source of laughter for audiences. The show continues to be talked about due to its clever sarcasm and pun-filled dialogues delivered by its characters. It first aired on television on November 1, 2004, and its final episode was broadcast on July 17, 2017.

About Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

The series focuses on the Sarabhais, a wealthy Gujarati family residing in a luxurious apartment in South Mumbai. The family is comprised of Indravadan Sarabhai (Satish Shah) and his wife Maya (Ratna Pathak), who live with their younger son Rosesh (Rajesh Kumar). Their older son Sahil (Sumeet Raghavan) and his wife Monisha Sarabhai (Rupali Ganguly), originally Manisha Singh, reside in the apartment across the hallway. To fit into the upper-class culture, Manisha Singh's name was changed to Monisha Singh. Monisha often finds herself at odds with her mother-in-law Maya's pretentious and snobbish behavior. Indravadan consistently teases Rosesh for his over-reliance on his mother and his knack for writing terrible poetry. The show skillfully critiques the superficiality adopted by the nouveau riche while also poking fun at the middle class's foibles and failures.

