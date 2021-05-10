EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Kumar aka Rosesh Sarabhai emphasises the importance of Yoga & healthy eating; Read Deets

Rajesh also talks about different kind of Yoga exercises and the importance of the immunity system.

Rajesh Kumar popularly known as Rosesh Sarabhai from the hit TV show, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, had tested positive for Covid 19 in August 2020. He was shooting when he learnt about it. “I felt a little low because I was working with so many people, and I hoped that it wouldn't spread from me. Suddenly you start calculating who all have you met in those 2-3 particular days. So those things hit me - but then I said let's see the situation the way it is rather than amplifying it in my head. The closest contact with me was my driver, but thankfully he just did not drop his mask. So he did not get anything from me. That’s in fact the learning that if you take all the precautions you will be safe,” says Rajesh, whose wife and elder son had also tested positive for the virus.

However, in such times Rajesh suggests everyone to take the Yoga route. “The kind of kriya which I do, I use 100 percent of the lungs, otherwise in day-to-day activities one uses only 13 to 14 percent of our lungs. There is this one kriya called Shakthi Chalana Kriya, where we use all the 4 lobes of the lungs, so hundred percent of it is activated. There is another one called Simha Kriya, which I think is a Covid test for everyone. By doing that you can actually check if your lung is infected or not. If you are not able to do it that means you are infected. People should do this kriya at least two times in a day,” says Rajesh.

He also emphasises on the importance of eating the right food. “Do you know where the immunity system is?” questions Rajesh. He further adds, “Since last year if one person would have come forward and told about where in the body the immunity system lies, 90 percent of the people would not have got infected. Why? Because everything is directly related to your food. The first major immunity lies in your gut area, that is the outer membrane of your small intestine, the second one is in your respiratory. You must have noticed the day your stomach is upset, the entire day is bad. So if your stomach is clean, you are happy, which is leading to your immunity build. So everything is related to the food you consume. You can eat junk food once in a week, but it can’t become a part of you,” says Rajesh.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Gulati says Salman Khan suggested his look in Radhe; Shares details about his role

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×