Shark Tank India 3: Bakery company owner leaves judges impressed with her credit score

Shark Tank India season 3 has arrived, and we're excited to see some fresh faces joining the judges panel. This business reality show has been making waves with its innovative startup ideas and the entrepreneurial drive of the participants. With the show already on air, the judges are ready to share their wisdom with aspiring business enthusiasts. In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, a confectionery company took the stage to pitch its unique idea.

Sharks are amazed at Priyasha Saluja's credit score

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, the judges panel featured Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and the newly joined Deepinder Goyal. The next moment, viewers see Priyasha Saluja, owner of a plant-based confectionery company named The Cinnamon Kitchen. She claimed to use no preservatives in the products and mentioned the manufactured snacks as 100% gluten-free.

During her presentation to the judges on the show, Priyasha revealed that she established her company in 2019 and it has experienced tremendous growth. She mentioned that sales in the first year were Rs 1,40,000, but skyrocketed to Rs 12,50,000 the following year. Additionally, Saluja astounded the Sharks by stating that this steady sales growth would result in her company achieving sales worth Rs 6 crores this year.

Further hearing about the profits and sales, Sharks seemed interested. However, Anupam Mittal called out the product for its poor packaging, to which Priyasha Goyal agreed. After having a brief discussion about The Cinnamon Kitchen and other aspects of the bakery company, the Sharks make their pitches by mentioning their interest rates.

Priyasha replied, "I have a very good credit score. I'm already getting a loan on a lower interest rate." Listening to the reply, everyone bursts out in laughter. While Vineeta Singh called it a unique and good pitch, Deepinder Goyal commented, "She is the Shark in the tank." Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal asked the founder of The Cinnamon Kitchen about her credit score. Priyasha mentioned 838.

During the pitch, Namita Thapar said that she was out, and Deepinder faced a conflict of interest and thereby opted out of the deal. Besides this, Deepinder suggested that she could get the number from the delivery partner, but Priyasha Saluja told him that they wouldn't give the number.

