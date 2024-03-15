Shark Tank India 3 has so far witnessed several interesting pitches. In fact, the Sharks have invested in numerous different sectors, but one of the upcoming pitches might surprise you. The makers of the business reality show have recently dropped a promo that shows a chess training platform pitching its idea and seeking an investment from the Sharks.

Indian grandmaster Tejas Bakre arrives on Shark Tank India 3

As per the new promo uploaded to the official social media handles of Shark Tank India, the founders of Kaabil Kids, Sunil Raina, and Kitty Mahapatra, are seen presenting their business plan to the Sharks. Indian grandmaster Tejas Bakre also joined the founders in explaining the concept of Kaabil Kids, which claims to be an online chess training platform for kids aged 5 to 15.

The promo starts with the pitcher explaining Kaabil Kids as a platform that makes children more capable in the field of Chess. After listening to their aim and vision, Shark Anupam Mittal asks them to talk about business. Shark Amit Jain comments, "Aapne bola 5 crore log chess khelte hain India mein. Aapke platform mein 1280 log hain yaani Rs 30 lakh ka revenue hua. Burn kitna kar rahe ho? (You said that 5 crore people play chess in India. There are 1280 people on your platform, which means revenue of Rs 30 lakh. How much are you burning?)."

The pitcher replies that they made a sale of Rs 1.45 crore, which includes Rs 3 to 4 lakhs of burn amount. To this, Amit Jain asks them, "Toh yeh business scale kaise hoga (How will this business scale?)." Further, Shark Namita Thapar asks the founders of the Kaabil Kids how they will define the success rate of their academy. The pitcher responds, "21 aise bachche hain jo already FIDE certified ho chuke hain (There are 21 such children who have already been FIDE certified)."

The promo has the caption, "#KaabilKids is an online Chess training platform aimed towards 5 -15 year old kids! Will its founders, Sunil Raina and Kitty Mahapatra successfully present a winning pitch? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV."

Watch the promo here:

