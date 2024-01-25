Shark Tank India 3: Vineeta Singh shares fun banter with Ritesh Agarwal; latter reveals why he skipped college

The third season of Shark Tank India 3 started airing on 22nd January. The current season has introduced six new judges along with the existing judges from the previous seasons. In the latest episode, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO Rooms is introduced and welcomed by VIneeta Singh. Before they welcome the pitchers on stage, they share a fun banter where Ritesh Agarwal reveals why he skipped college.

Vineeta Singh pulls Ritesh Agarwal's leg

Vineeta Singh welcomes Ritesh Agarwal and the latter replies that he needs all the good wishes on the day. As Vineeta Singh points Ritesh’s camera for him, Anupam Mittal says that their cameras are hidden behind and only Ritesh’s camera is kept in the front. Vineeta Sing explains that since he is new, he will take time to spot the cameras.

Further, she adds, “Ragging chalegi na abhi (Ragging will continue now).” To this, Agarwal replies, “Bas pyaar do, zindagi jeeni hain abhi… College isiliye nahi gaye.” Singh laughs and says, “Ragging se bachne ke liye? (To escape ragging?)” “Aab, aap pyaar mohabbat se kaam kariye (Make do with love),” replies the CEO of OYO Rooms.

Watch the banter of the Sharks in this clip:

First pitchers of the day

Dilkhush Kumar and Siddharth Shankar Jha come on stage as the first pitchers of the day. Hailing from Bihar, they introduced their business– RodBez, a 'one-way taxi, taxipool and carpool platform'. They aimed to solve the problems that unorganised taxi services in Bihar proposed.

The sharks were impressed to hear their inspiring story. They asked for Rs 50 lakh for 5% equity. After their pitch, Vineeta Singh and Ritesh Agarwal offered a deal of Rs 20 lakh for 5% equity and Rs 30 lakh debt at 12% interest for 2 years. They accepted the deal.

About Shark Tank India 3

Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal are the judges from previous seasons on Shark Tank India 3. The new judges of the season are Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua, and Ronnie Screwvala. The show is hosted by Rahul Dua.

