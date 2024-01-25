Bigg Boss 17, Jan 24: Ankita Lokhande wishes to check her house’s CCTV recording; is it because of Vicky Jain?

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 24: Bigg Boss Season 17 grand finale is just four days away and fans are extremely excited to see the winner of the controversial reality show. In yesterday's episode, the viewers were shocked when the mid-week eviction was announced and Vicky Jain got eliminated after receiving less votes. While Vicky was exiting the Bigg Boss house, Ankita broke down into tears while bidding him goodbye. She even teased Vicky by warning him not to celebrate without her.

Ankita Lokhande wishes to check her house’s CCTV recording

In tonight's episode, all the top five finalists- Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey danced to the Bigg Boss anthem. Ankita then remembered her husband Vicky Jain. Abhishek then teased her, "Are abhi Vicky bhai sone jaa rahe honge (Now Vicky must be going to sleep)." Ankita agrees to this and says, "Muje bhi lag rha hai voh party kar raha hoga (Even I think he must be partying now)."

Mannara and Abhishek add how Vicky must have called his friends to his house for partying. Ankita Lokhande then discloses, "Mere ghar pe koi vaise bhi allowed nahi hai. Main puri recording dekhungi jaake kon kon aaya tha puri 5 din ki (No one is allowed in my house. I will go and watch the recording of last five days to know who all came to my house)."

Mannara Chopra then expressed her surprise after hearing this from Ankita. Ankita then explained that she will check the recording if she gets a doubt. She said, "Agar aisa kuch hua toh, muje doubts aaya toh (If there is something, if I get a doubt)." Mannara looked surprised and teased Ankita by laughing at it.

More about tonight's episode:

Tonight's episode was special for the five finalists of Bigg Boss 17- Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey. Bigg Boss treated them by showcasing their Bigg Boss 17 journey through a video clip. Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey saw their videos in tonight's episode and got extremely emotional seeing their journeys. A live audience was also present to cheer the finalists.

Speaking about the grand finale episode, Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is slated for January 28 and will air from 6 pm to 12 am.

