Ever since the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival was announced, we looked forward to the Indian celebrities set to mark their presence at the star-studded gala. Speaking of the television fraternity, Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Deepti Sadhwani, Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, and many others walked the red carpet. Meanwhile, Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal's recent tweet made it to the headlines.

Anupam Mittal, who was last seen in the third installment of Shark Tank India, took to X (formerly Twitter) and highlighted how the Cannes Film Festival has become accessible to many.

Anupam Mittal's recent tweet

Taking to X, Anupam Mittal expressed his thoughts on Cannes Film Festival and mentioned how it seems like anyone can join the event. The gala, which not only attracts cinema enthusiasts but also invites professionals from other walks of life, witnessed several Indian digital creators walking the red carpet. In the meantime, Anupam's tweet has sparked discussions on the internet.

His tweet apparently questioned this trend. The post read, "There was a time only the super-famous could but these days anybody Canne." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Have a look at the tweet here:

Who is Anupam Mittal taking a dig at?

After Anupam Mittal, the founder and director of shaadi.com, posted the note, it received varied reactions from the netizens. One of the X users commented, "Who are you taking a dig at? next time tag pls." Another comment read, "Direct @namitathapar ko tag Karo , why this 'anybody' ka rona." Taking an indirect jibe, a netizen penned, "And that's why I am out."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal have been a part of the business reality show Shark Tank India since its inception. On the sets, the duo often engage in hilarious banters.

Namita Thapar at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Namita Thapar, who serves as the executive director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals, made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and even expressed her excitement about it. She amazed fans in a powder blue off-shoulder ruffled gown.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: After turning heads at Cannes Film Festival in self-made outfits, Nancy Tyagi stuns in chikankari kurta at airport; WATCH