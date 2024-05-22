Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, the most loved couples in the television industry, are enjoying the bliss of parenthood. In June 2023, they were blessed with their first baby, a boy whom they lovingly named Ruhaan. While they share their journey of parenthood on social media, recently Shoaib shared in his vlog a major milestone of Ruhaan. The little one called Shoaib 'Abba' for the first time, and the actor’s joy knows no bounds.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s son calls him Abba

In Shoaib Ibrahim’s latest vlog, he and his wife Dipika Kakar took all the kids in their home to go shopping. They took their baby boy, Ruhaan, along with them. In the store, as Dipika was busy selecting outfits for the kids, Shoaib played with Ruhaan and asked him to call Abba. Like an obedient child, Ruhaan hugs him and immediately says, “Abba.”

Check out screenshots from the vlog here:

The Ajooni actor melted and hugged his son. Describing the feeling, he said, "Maa kasam, ye feeling main bata nahi payunga, mujhe nahi lagta life main kabhi ye feeling huya hhoga jab Ruhaan mujhe Abba bola, (I swear, I cannot express this feeling; I don't think I've ever felt such a feeling when Ruhaan called me Abba)."

Later in the vlog, he also told Dipika and the others that his baby called him Abba, and he was very happy. Surely, the little one made his day.

For the unversed, Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim became parents to their son Ruhaan in June 2023. As he was a premature baby, there were complications at birth, for which the little one had to be in the NICU under a doctor's observation for a few days. After revealing his face, Shoaib and Dipika share regular updates about their child on their daily vlogs on YouTube. From teething to calling Shoaib 'Abba', they record every moment.

Talking about Shoaib Ibrahim's work, he was last seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. On the other hand, Dipika has taken a break from work and is enjoying full-time motherhood.

