Shoaib Ibrahim needs no introduction. The actor has earned a place in the hearts of the audience. Even when he is away from television screens, he doesn’t fail to garner attention.

While the actor rose to fame with the popular TV serial Sasural Simar Ka, did you know he auditioned for one of the most popular serials on television of all time? And it’s none other than Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Shoaib Ibrahim on being ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai audition

In 2007 or 2008, Shoaib Ibrahim auditioned for one of the longest-running TV serials, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, he was ousted from the audition.

He said, “Pehla audition maine diya tha Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ka 2008 main. Mujhe auditon room se bahar nikal diya gaya tha, us waqt mujhe bohot hurt huya tha (I gave my first audition for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2008, and I was thrown out of the audition room. I was very hurt at that time).”

Further, he added that he took that rejection personally. “Wo maine bohot dil pe liya, and us waqt maine soch liya kuch bhi ho, papa se bhi main bolta tha, main engineering karunga aur Mumbai main job karunga, waha pe struggle karunga (I took that to heart and at that time, I decided, and I told my father also, no matter what happens, I will complete engineering and get a job in Mumbai, I will struggle there),” stated the Sasural Simar Ka actor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch glimpses of Shoaib Ibrahim and Faisal Shaikh's conversation here:

In the same interaction with Faisal Shaikh, he also revealed how he bagged his first show, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. It also starred Sumeet Vyas, Indira Krishnan, and Payal Shukla, among others.

Talking about Shoaib Ibrahim, the actor rose to fame with the TV serial Sasural Simar Ka which also starred his now-wife Dipika Kakar. The two are currently married and enjoying parental bliss. They became parents to a baby boy in June last year.

On the other hand, currently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is on air with Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora, and son Zayn cut a stylish frame at airport in their denim look; WATCH