Exclusive: Splitsvilla X4 winner Hamid Barkzi on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi, relationships being complicated

MTV Splitsvilla X4, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, has finally concluded. Partner contestants Soundous Moufakir and Hamid Barkzi were crowned as the King and Queen of this season. Along with this title, the duo was also awarded Rs. 10 lakh as the prize money. After winning this prestigious title, Pinkvilla got into a conversation with Hamid and discussed his journey of being on reality shows, his connection with Soundous, and the meaning of relationships in the current times. Read the interview: Has the feeling of you winning the show sunk in yet?

The feeling of winning MTV Splitsvilla 14 is amazing after a month's hard work and it was totally worth it. I am very happy and proud of myself and Soundous. I really enjoyed the journey and this is the second show that I have won.

How would you describe your journey as a pair and as an individual in Splitsvilla?

My journey was very smooth and I enjoyed it to be very honest. It was a different experience altogether, I made new friends and met Soundous Moufakir. I still remember the whole villa was against us and still, we made it to the finale and we won the show. When did you realize she is the one for you?

As soon as we met, we were not vibing but when we started performing challenges together, we realised that we are very strong together. People thought that I was just listening to Soundous but that wasn't the case. We used to discuss and then make decisions and I couldn't have done this journey with anyone else. With evolving times, the definition of love has also changed. What all ingredients do you think are required to make a relationship work?

I think to make a relationship work, all you have to do is respect your partner. Be loyal, be caring. People have complicated relationships a lot. I think you just have to listen, you just have to communicate. If you're feeling bad, or good, just express it. What is your state of mind when you are emotionally dependent on one person in a show?

I don't think we were completely dependent on each other but there would be times when I would just want to talk to her and not be around my friends. This happened sometimes but it was a good thing because we shared our feelings, and spent a good time.