Exclusive: Splitsvilla X4 winner Soundous Moufakir: I existed individually, didn't dependent on Hamid Barkzi

MTV Splitsvilla X4, hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, has finally concluded. Partner contestants Soundous Moufakir and Hamid Barkzi were crowned as the King and Queen of this season. Along with this title, the duo was also awarded Rs. 10 lakh as the prize money. After winning this prestigious title, Pinkvilla got into a tete-e-tete with Soundous and discussed her experience on the show, her connection with Hamid, and the meaning of relationships in the current times. Read the interview: Soundous on winning MTV Splitsvilla X4

The most amazing feeling was the finale moment when Sunny and Arjun said Soundous, Hamid, you'll are the winner of Splitsvilla 14. That moment was incredible. After that, I personally felt that I should keep myself very grounded and focus on what's coming next. If you keep focussing on the win then you will not get out of that space and realise that the road to success is very far away. This is just the beginning of my journey, which is filled with many more challenges.

Journey as an individual and a pair

Unlike other connections, I've existed individually. You would hear a lot about Soundous and Hamid but you would also hear a lot about Soundous alone. I am really proud of myself. This show is about love and connection but I wanted to stand out as an individual, a strong woman, who is fearless and confident, who doesn't need her connection to complete her. My connection is there to share these moments with me and not to complete me. Winning alone is a good feeling but winning with someone is something that we've never been taught before in life. It brings a lot of happiness. When did you realize he is the one for you?

I realised Hamid Barkzi was the one when I met him for a few minutes. After that, we had a dance together, and the moment we were dancing, he was cracking some jokes, and I was convinced that he was the one. What are the ingredients required to make relationships work?

I've matured a lot about love especially after doing two reality shows where I've experienced love in all the ways. Be it friendship, work love, or with your hubby, the ingredients that are of utmost importance are respect and communication because if you don't respect your partner that means you don't acknowledge her existence as an individual. If you don't communicate and listen to what he/she has to say, you guys won't go ahead in the relationship. You also need to be compassionate with your partner, try to feel his emotions, where is he coming from, and why he feels that. The millennials and GenZ are struggling when it comes to finding the right life partner for them. What do you think is going wrong?

I think what is going wrong is that everything has become so easy and we have a lot of choices, which makes them switch from one person to another.

What is your state of mind when you are emotionally dependent on one person in a show?

I was never emotionally dependent on Hamid. In fact, before the semi-finale, I went and told him that if you really don't like me or believe me, I'm ready to break this connection right now. How are Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani as hosts?

I think Arjun Bijlani is a full 10 on 10 as a host. He's funny, confident, and charismatic. He can bring anything to the table. He can handle funny, emotional situations and can be very compassionate. He can be that father, 'Oh, listen, what are you doing? You're doing it wrong. Think twice before you take your next step.' I'm just so shocked that this is his first season. He's just wow and I would love to do another show with him. For me, Sunny Leone has this cuteness in her, has a fearless side and empowers women, and has become the face of MTV. People link MTV to Sunny directly. Who among you and Hamid is emotionally stronger?

I am emotionally strong because my past experiences have been such that I moved from Morocco to Paris at the age of 16, and then to India, all alone. I knew nobody. This experience made me very strong emotionally because I have never been dependent on anyone but that doesn't mean that he's less strong. Not being emotionally strong doesn't mean that you cannot handle emotional situations better. What are your future plans together?

I have no idea what the future holds for us as winners. As an individual, I have a movie, titled, Continuity, but I don't know its release date. I also have an item number titled, Habibi.

ALSO READ: Exclusive Video: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani talks about bonding with Karan Kundrra on sets