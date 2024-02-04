It's wedding season and best friends Surbhi Chandna and Nehalaxmi Iyer are all set to tie the knot with their beaus soon. As Nehalaxmi's wedding is scheduled to happen first, her best friends recently celebrated the actress' bachelorette in the most fun way. Surbhi Chandna with her beau Karan R Sharma, Kunal Jaisingh with his wife Bharti, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani and many others reunited for the celebration and looked fabulous in stunning outfits.

Surbhi Chandna gives glimpse of Nehalaxmi Iyer's bachelorette:

Just a few hours ago, Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and shared a post with her fans and followers. In this post, Surbhi offered a glimpse of the fun celebration where the group of best friends is seen dancing and enjoying their time together. The actresses look gorgeous in stylish attires as they pose together for the pictures.

Sharing this post, Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi penned a long caption about their friendship and wrote, "A night where we celebrated the Second last in the group @nehalaxmi_A night full of real love, crazy laughs , some raw and genuine tears , breaking the dance floor , celebratory shots so much warmth and wishing well for one another We all stuck around and made efforts to make the group work To the bond that has stayed thick

Parting note - after the shaadis time to attend baby showers From The Last in the Group."

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's post here-

Celebs comment:

As soon as this post was shared, fans and friends showered their love on them with amazing comments. Ishqbaaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj, who also joined them for the celebration, commented, "So nice to meet you all bahut mazza aaya," Nehalaxmi Iyer wrote, "Such a beautiful compilation of the beautiful night and the caption is sooo heartfelt. Love you," Mansi Srivastava commented, "Omg “from the last in the group “ sounds very senti," and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about Surbhi Chandna's marriage, the actress is all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Karan R Sharma in a lavish ceremony. The adorable couple, who has been together for more than ten years now, will tie the knot on March 1, 2024, in Jaipur.

