Tejasswi Prakash reveals how she is in touch with Karan Kundrra all the time during her Mexico trip; See here

Tejasswi Prakash often gives sneak peeks into interesting events from her personal life. She is currently in Mexico to celebrate her brother Pratik Wayangankar's birthday. While Tejasswi is constantly sharing glimpses from her holiday to the North American nation, she recently treated fans with a picture featuring her with her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra on a video call. She revealed how they’re away but still connected.

Tejasswi Prakash wants Karan Kundrra to join her in Mexico

Tejasswi Prakash dropped a screenshot of her video call with Karan Kundrra on her Instagram story. In the photo, Karan, who is dressed in a black tee, is seen showing his widest smile to the lens. On the other hand, the actress is looking pretty in a blue-hued dress. In the caption space, Tejasswi asked her fans to tell the actor to join her on her latest escapade.

Alongside the click, Tejasswi Prakash wrote, “When you are away but on video call 24/7. Can you guys please ask him to come here already?” Soon after, Karan Kundrra reposted the story with two laughing emojis.

Here’s what Tejasswi Prakash posted on her Instagram story:

Tejasswi Prakash has been posting different pictures from her recent trip to Mexico on her timeline. She is having a great time with her family at a beautiful location. On Instagram, she shared stunning views of the sunset, an aerial shot of the destination with a waterbody in the background, and also some delicious food she enjoyed. Tejasswi can be seen savoring tasty tacos and nachos with a dip.

About Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the leading faces on Indian TV. She began her acting career with Life OK’s thriller show 2612 in 2012. The actress catapulted to fame after appearing on Colors TV’s critically acclaimed romantic drama Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She has been part of shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

As far as her non-fictional outings, Tejasswi Prakash participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 and later won hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss 15. She emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show.

