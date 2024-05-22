Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pratiksha Honmukhe, who left fans shocked after her exit from the hit show, seems to be gearing up for a grand comeback to television.

Five months into the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she and her co-star Shehzada Dhami, who portrayed Armaan were terminated.

Pratiksha Honmukhe is set to make a comeback

As per the reports, Pratiksha Honmukhe is set to make her return to the small screen with the drama series Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. If rumors are to be believed, she will share the screen with renowned actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja, taking on a parallel lead role that promises to bring intriguing twists to the storyline.

Currently, neither the makers nor Pratiksha has confirmed this news according to the reports by Gossip TV.

The production team of YRKKH stated Pratiksha's performance as the reason for her departure from the show. Despite this, she has chosen not to comment on her termination. It appears that she has moved on from the incident, as rumors suggest she is going to appear in a popular TV show.

Pratiksha Honmukhe’s exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For those unaware, Pratiksha was dismissed from the show due to her failure to meet the character's expectations. Reportedly, she and Shehzada Dhami were asked to leave the set within 15 minutes. Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit took over their roles in the series.

While Pratiksha Honmukhe has remained silent about her termination from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has conveyed her frustration and disappointment through several social media posts. Though the actress did not comment initially, she posted a cryptic message a few days after her dismissal, stating, "Nothing is more important than your self-respect." Today marks the first time she has spoken about the issue, although she later deleted the post.

More about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In addition to Pratiksha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features a cast including Samridhii Shukla, Anita Raj, Sachin Tyagi, Saee Barve, Niyati Joshi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.

