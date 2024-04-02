Ace comedian Kapil Sharma celebrates his 43rd birthday today (April 2). Social media is flooded as celebrities, friends, colleagues, and fans have wished the star comedian on his special day. Several shared photos with him and praised him for being an amazing talented personality. Likewise, Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath also wished her husband on social media.

Ginni Chatrath wishes Kapil Sharma:

A few hours back, Ginni Chatrath took to her social media handle and shared two pictures with Kapil Sharma. Sharing these beautiful candid snaps with him, Ginni penned a hilarious caption to wish Kapil on his birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who has the BEST WIFE in the world #happybirthdayhubby #partnerincrime #love #blessings #gratitude."

Take a look at Ginni Chatrath's post here-

Celebs comment:

Replying to this post, Kapil wrote, "Thank you mrs sharma (laughing emoticon) love you (heart emoticon)." Archana Puran Singh also praised Ginni for the caption and wrote, "Hahahahahhaaaa sahi kehya ai Ginni!!" Guunjan VM commented on the post and wrote, "Perfect caption @ginnichatrath bhabhi Happy birthday @kapilsharma bhaiya . May you be always blessed with the best and only best."

Mahhi Vij wrote, "Happy birthday bhai," Neeti Mohan commented, "Best caption," and so on the comments continued.

Take a look at the celebs comments here-

Apart from Ginni, celebs like Sunil Grover, Suniel Shetty, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, and many others wished Kapil Sharma on his birthday with special posts.

Speaking about Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's married life, the duo tied the knot in 2018 in Jalandhar. Kapil and Ginni have two children a daughter Anayra and son, Trishaan.

Work-wise, Kapil Sharma is currently busy shooting for his reality show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Along with Kapil, the show also features Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Rajiv Thakur, and Kiku Sharda. The reality premiered on March 30 on Netflix. In the first episode, Ginni Chatrath and Kapil's mother also joined him to launch the premiere. The first guests of The Great Indian Kapil Show were Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

