THROWBACK Bigg Boss 13: Ex-flames Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh got into ugly spat

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to launch soon. The show is slated to hit the TV screens on 15th October 2023. The promo of the show has already out and the ardent fans of the show can't wait to witness yet another thrilling season of Bigg Boss. Ahead of the launch of the show, the makers have been taking the audiences down memory lane by sharing iconic moments from the show. And, we can't help but recall one of the most iconic fights in the history of Bigg Boss which had an ugly spat between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli.

Ex-flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli were pitted against each other in Bigg Boss 13. Vishal was shocked to see Madhurima in the controversial house and was visibly upset. However, the duo tried to remain cordial. While there were light-hearted moments between the two, one fight amongst them grabbed all the attention. A fun chatter turned out into a massive fight. In a fit of rage, Madhurima used a frying pan and hit Vishal on his butt. It hurt Vishal a lot and he asked Bigg Boss to take action. As a punishment, Vishal and Madhurima were asked to remain in jail until Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Furthermore, Salman called out both Madhurima and Vishal for their actions but eliminated Madhurima because of her violent behavior.

More about Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is said to be quite unique and interesting. This year, the show will revolve around Dil, Dimag, and Dum. Host of the show Salman Khan shot for three different promos highlighting the same. Bigg Boss is always accused of favoritism by the viewers but this time around Bigg Boss is said to openly favor and pick sides in fights. The core concept of the show is said to be couples versus singles. While Couples might enjoy luxuries, the singles will have to struggle for basic needs.

Probable contestants this season include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumarr, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Sunny Aryaa among others.



