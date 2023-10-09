EXCLUSIVE: Tehelka Prank fame Sunny Aryaa to participate in Bigg Boss 17? Reports

It is that time of the year! The ardent fans of Bigg Boss are waiting with bated breaths for the seventeenth season of the show. This time, Bigg Boss promises a unique theme and interesting concept. As per the promo, Bigg Boss 17 will be a game revolving around Dil, Dimaag, and Dum. This year, Bigg Boss will not only take sides with contestants but will also favor them. It is reported that the concept this season will be that of Couples versus Singles. While Couples are said to enjoy luxuries, the Singles will have to struggle for basic necessities. Every year, many probable contestant names get leaked out before the show. While some of them do participate in the show, the rest turn out to be mere rumors. Now, Pinkvilla has learned about a contestant's name who is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Aryaa of Tehelka Prank to enter Bigg Boss 17

According to Pinkvilla's highly placed sources, Sunny Aryaa who's popularly known as Tehelka Bhai from Tehelka Prank will be seen in Bigg Boss 17. A source close to the show revealed that Sunny is in the final few considerations of the show and is likely to be seen participating in the show. Tehelka Bhai has already touched down in Mumbai for final meetings with the makers of the show. We tried to get in touch with Aryaa, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Have a look at a recent prank video from Tehelka Prank

Bigg Boss 17 probable contestants

Many popular names of celebrities have been doing the rounds pertaining to their participation in Bigg Boss 17. These names include celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Mamta Kulkarni, Karan Sehmbi, Vivian Dsena among others.

Previous seasons of Bigg Boss

In the span of the last year, the makers concluded Bigg Boss 16 as well as Bigg Boss OTT 2. Bigg Boss 16 was won by rapper MC Stan while Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up. Elvish Yadav lifted the winners' trophy for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek Malhan finished in the first runners-up spot.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, revisit Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's ugly fight from Bigg Boss 14