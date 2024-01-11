TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa bags first spot; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more rank in top 5

The year 2024 has kicked off, and at last, the highly anticipated first TRP report is here! Every Thursday, the creators anxiously await the TRP report to gauge their show's success. It provides them with valuable insights into whether their show's storyline is resonating with the audience or not. Keep reading to discover the top 5 shows of Week 1.

Here are top 5 shows of this week:

1. Anupamaa

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Anupamaa is back in the race for the first rank and has successfully bagged the first spot on this week's TRP report. A few weeks ago, the ratings of Anupamaa witnessed a major drop. However, recently the show took a five-year leap and is back to its number 1 spot.

The entry of several actors, a new storyline set in the backdrop of America, Anupama and Anuj's separation, and Aadhya's traumatic past, all these factors have worked in the favor of the makers. Anupamaa received 2.7 ratings in the first TRP report of 2024.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been consistently ranking in the top 5 spots for a long time now. This week Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer bagged the second spot in the 2024 first TRP report with 2.5 ratings. At present, it is seen that Ishaan tries to save Savi and her family.

In the next exciting turn of events, Savi and Ishaan are set to tie the knot, bringing forth a brand new storyline. Viewers will finally get a glimpse into the married life of Ishaan and Savi, and the show is being showered with immense love from fans.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami has been successfully impressing the viewers. The show recently witnessed a generation leap when Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda took an exit and new actors Samridhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami were roped in to essay the role of Abhira and Armaan.

The viewers recently witnessed Abhira and Armaan's marriage angle and are loving the new storyline. In 2024 first TRP report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranked third and received 2.4 ratings.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

4.Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The longest-running Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for 15 years now and continues to do so. The show often grabs a spot in the top 5 and this time was no different. On 2024's first TRP report, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah bagged the fourth rank with 2.2 ratings. Starring popular actors like Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, and more, the show has been an audience's favorite sitcom for years.

Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah's promo here-

5. Imlie

Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy's show Imlie has kept the audiences hooked to its interesting storyline. From unexpected twists and turns to the engaging plot line, the show has been entertaining the viewers and is receiving immense love. The intense chemistry of Imlie and Agastya is adored by the viewers. On 2024's first TRP report, Imlie bagged the fifth rank with 2.1 ratings.

Watch Imlie's promo here-

