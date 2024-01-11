Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 11: Anuj meets with an accident after seeing Anupama; Pakhi demands her share

Anupamaa, January 11, 2024 episode: Anupama asks Shruti not to worry about her relationship with her fiance as they have no misunderstandings. Anupama advises her not to focus on the problems that are not there. She reveals to Shruti that she is a mother to four children and knows how kids behave in their teenage years.

Anupama tells Shruti how a mother should always be a mother to their kids and not try to be a friend. She mentions that children can have a friendly bond with all the members of the family, but a mother should always be a mother. Anupama mentions how it becomes difficult for a mother to guide them after she becomes their friend.

Shruti shares her concern with Anupama and asks her what if Aadhya doesn't listen to her. Anupama tells Shruti to find out about Aadhya's problem and her traumatic past. Anupama advises Shruti to dig into her fiancé and Aadhya's trauma and solve it. Anupama and Shruti have a heartfelt conversation. Vikram arrives and tells Anupama that they will have to go to the grocery store as they have received an order. Anupama leaves with Vikram.

Pakhi demands her share:

Pakhi tells Baa that if their house is getting demolished and a new tower will be constructed then she wants a new apartment as well. She tells Baa that legally she also has a share in their house and she is tired of living in a rented apartment and changing it every 11 months. Pakhi tells Baa that Vanraj can request a builder for an extra flat for her so that they all can live in the same tower.

Baa slams Pakhi for asking for a share in the house and for not having any attachment to their ancestral home. She tells Pakhi that once they all start living in the same tower, she will leave their daughter's responsibility to them and will enjoy her life. Baa and Pakhi argue over the same. Dimpy arrives and lashes out at Pakhi for misbehaving with Baa.

Pakhi informs Dimpy that if a tower is built then even she can have her separate apartment and live alone in peace. Dimpy tells her that she doesn't wish to live alone and tells Pakhi to not talk about her family's separation. Pakhi insults Dimpy by recalling her past mistakes. Dimpy reveals how she accepted her mistake but Pakhi is not even realising her mistake.

Baa tells Pakhi that their house won't have any separation until she and Baapuji are alive. Baa informs Pakhi that Baapuji will decide who will get how much share in the house. Pakhi promises herself to take her share at any cost.

Anuj sees Anupama

Anupama and Vikram travel in a taxi to the grocery store. Anupama admires the view of America while sitting in the taxi. The taxi stops at a signal and Anuj is sitting at the cafe near the signal. Anupama and Anuj feel each other's presence. Anuj sees Anupama in the taxi and gets shocked. Anuj runs behind Anupama's taxi but meets with an accident.

Anupama feels Anuj's presence and sees a man lying on the road after the accident. She walks towards the man thinking it's Anuj. However, people take Anuj to the ambulance and Anupama can't see him. Vikram asks Anupama to return to the taxi otherwise they will get late.

Vanraj and Kavya discuss about the tower. Kavya suggests Vanraj to rethink his decision about giving their house for redevelopment. Vanraj tells Kavya that he has thought about this and has decided to give their house to the builder. He tells Kavya that he only needs to convince Baapuji. Kavya discloses to Vanraj that she has decided to work.

Vanraj asks Kavya why she wants to work. Kavya tells him that she likes working and that she has also got an offer from a fashion institute to groom models. Vanraj recalls the time when Kavya worked as a model. Vanraj warns Kavya saying she can do anything she wants but it shouldn't affect their family and her responsibilities in their house. Vanraj tells Kavya that he forgived her once but won't forgive her again.

Anupama worries about the man who met with the accident and prays for his well-being. Anuj thinks of Anupama while being unconscious. Shruti and Aadhya worry seeing his condition. Anuj suddenly takes Anupama's name and Aadhya gets shocked. Anuj rushes outside while Aadhya and Shruti stop him. Anupama shares with Vikram how she feels the man who met with an accident was someone close to her.

Anuj, who is injured, walks towards the door while Aadhya and Shruti stop him. Aadhya worries thinking that Anuj might have seen Anupama. She promises herself to keep Anuj away from Anupama. Anuj thinks about Anupama. Anupama and Vikram arrive at the restaurant with the groceries. Yashpal tells Anupama to make the special dish today.

Anupama and her colleagues are happy for her. Shruti calls Anupama and pleads for help. Shruti informs Anupama that her fiancé has met with an accident and she doesn't know what to do. Anupama recalls the accident she saw on the road. Shruti confides in Anupama and asks her to cook food for her fiancé. Anupama thinks about the accident and worries. The episode ends.

