Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh is all set to get married on April 25, 2024. The news of her wedding was doing rounds on social media for a long time. After a lot of buzz, her brother Krushna Abhishek confirmed this good news and said that they'll surely invite their uncle Govinda to the wedding. The wedding festivities of the Waris actress have already begun. Last night, Singh celebrated her pre-wedding party.

Arti Singh enjoys her bridal shower with family and friends

Last night, bride-to-be Arti Singh celebrated a pre-wedding party with her extended family and close friends. The actress wore a short blue dress and let her hair down to party. The Shravani actress was seen cutting a cake with her close family members like Krushna Abhishek, Ragini Khanna, Kamini Khanna among others.

In an exclusive video shared by Pinkvilla, Arti Singh can be seen partying and dancing with cousin sister Ragini Khanna.

Take a look at the videos from Arti Singh's pre-wedding party here:

More about Arti Singh's fiance

On Valentine's Day 2024, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist shared a picture with her fiance Dipak Chauhan. The actress shared a filmy snap of herself with her fiance from the beautiful, snowy mountains and wrote, "Jiska mujhe tha intezar." She also added the evil eye and a heart emoji, suggesting her love for the person in the picture. The Waris actress also used the beautiful song sung by Lata Mangeshkar Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar along with the snap.

Recently, Arti visited Kashi Vishwanath to seek the blessing of God as she is all set to embark upon the most important chapters of her life. She also revealed her wedding invite from the sacred place.

Arti Singh will get married to Dipak Chauhan at the Iskon Temple on 25th April 2024, in attendance of close family members and friends.