WATCH: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's grown-up Sonu aka Jheel Mehta gets engaged to boyfriend Aditya

Actress Jheel Mehta has been away from the limelight after her stint in her debut show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, the actress maintained an active social media presence and stayed connected to her fans and followers. Today, Jheel surprised her fans as she shared her engagement video on her social media profile. The actress is over the moon as she gets a dreamy proposal from longtime beau Aditya.

Jheel Mehta gets engaged:

Just a few hours ago, Jheel Mehta aka old Sonu took to her Instagram handle and shared her engagement video with her fans. In this video, we see Jheel decked up in a pretty pink dress and looks beautiful as her friends take her to her boyfriend blindfolded. We then see her boyfriend dancing and proposing to her in SRK style.

Jheel gets emotional and cries continuously as she gets engaged to the love of her life. The two then celebrated their union with close friends. Jheel used 'Koi Mil Gaya' song as the audio for her proposal video. Sharing this clip, she wrote, "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal #jheelmehta #proposal."

Watch Jheel Mehta's video here-

As soon as this clip was shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section of the video and sent good wishes to Jheel for her big day. Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tapu aka Tipendra Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, commented on his co-star's video. He dropped a heart emoticon on Jheel's engagement clip.

Jheel and Aditya have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The actress often treats fans by sharing their love-dipped pictures on social media.

Speaking about her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jheel Mehta played the role of Sonalika Bhide aka Sonu, daughter of Madhvi and Aatmaram Bhide. The actress was a child artist when the sitcom began and has been a part of the show since its inception. She was a part of the show for more than four years and was appreciated for her performance.

Post her stint in the show, Jheel has maintained a distance from the showbiz world but has been connected to her fans. Workwise, Jheel has stepped away from acting in general and is a makeup artist.

