Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are busy fulfilling their parenthood duties. It has been a few months since the couple embarked on this new chapter in their life. The two are active on their respective social media handles and keep sharing candid moments with their little bundle of joy. This time, Ishita has shared a sweet clip where Vatsal is seen singing a lullaby to his son, Vaayu.

Vatsal Sheth sings a Bengali lullaby

What could be more adorable and heartwarming than a father making his child happy by singing a song or lullaby? Vatsal Sheth does just that for his son Vaayu. The Drishyam actress treated fans to a short clip where Vatsal is seen making delightful memories with his little boy. The video opens up with the actor telling Vaayu that he would sing a lullaby in Bengali.

As he sings, the actor makes sure that Vaayu enjoys being in his lap. The moment he ends singing, Ishita Dutta asks her husband, "Marwari kaise ho gaya (How did it become Marwari?)." The Taarzan: The Wonder Car fame laughs and says, "Gujarati mix ho gaya (Gujarati got mixed). Sorry beta. But I tried." To this, Ishita replies, "You tried. Not bad." Sharing the video with the social media family, the Drishyam 2 fame writes, "My boys His version of the Lori haha, but it’s cute so mamma approves."

Have a look at the video:

Fans react

Reacting to the sweet clip, one of the users writes, "This is so sweet. Babies brains are like sponges, they can pick up 4-6 languages." Another comment reads, "So sweet baby ... Tarzan hero sir." A fan comments, "Omg howwww cutee." Animal star Bobby Deol also reacts with heart emojis.

Have a look at some comments here:

Vaayu completes six months

A few weeks ago, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth hosted the Annaprashan ceremony for Vaayu. As the little boy has completed six months, the new mom has started feeding him solids. Sharing her experience with introducing solids, the actress expressed how her consistent efforts have led Vaayu to eat without getting distracted.

