Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update; Feb 25: Ruhi tells Armaan about Abhira’s sacrifice and Yuvraj’s truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, February 25, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Ruhi being confused about telling Armaan about Yuvraj’s truth. She reminisces about her moments with Armaan in the past. Yuvraj gets overly excited to marry Abhira. He drives Abhira to the airport and tells her that the flight to Dubai is 4 hours. Ruhi comes to Armaan.

Yuvraj teases Abhira about their marriage. She remains sad. Yuvraj and Abhira go to the temple. Abhira prays to get rid of Yuvraj. Armaan cries while talking about Abhira in front of Ruhi. He remembers Abhira’s good deeds and tells Ruhi that she can never break things.

Armaan refuses to believe that Abhira insulted Dadi. He says Dadi asked him to choose between her and Abhira. Armaan says that he chose Dadi because she is everything to him but for Abhira, he was the only hope. He had promised her mother his constant support. Armaan feels guilty and helpless. Ruhi shares the truth with Armaan and says Abhira did this drama to save Vidya from Yuvraj. She says they have less time as Yuvraj is taking Abhira to Dubai to marry her. Armaan is stunned at this revelation.

Yuvraj asks Abhira to come. She spots Madhav and recalls a past moment with him when she heard Madhav talking on call to find Vidya’s kidnappers and the masked man. She smartly tells Yuvraj’s truth to Madhav. He says that Yuvraj will get arrested tomorrow. Flashback ends. Madhav and Abhira exchange smiles.

Yuvraj doubts Abhira. Madhav makes his men alert. However, Madhav tricks all of them and runs away with Abhira. Madhav says shouldn’t go away, nothing should happen to Abhira. Armaan and Ruhi come. Armaan says you saved Abhira right. Madhav says Yuvraj managed to take her away. He asked Armaan not to worry as his team is searching for her. Armaan scolds him. Ruhi finds Abhira’s bangle.

Armaan hopes Yuvraj doesn’t hurt Abhira. Madhav says Abhira left a hint for them. Abhira drops her watch and a ring as clues. She asks Yuvraj to leave her. Yuvraj slaps her. He says she doesn’t deserve his love. Abhira slaps him and he falls. Abhira runs away. Armaan and Ruhi head out in search of Abhira. Abhira picks up a stick and beats Yuvraj. Yuvraj pushes her. Abhira tries to run. Armaan finds Abhira’s watch and ring. Yuvraj catches Abhira by her neck. He tells her that the plan has changed and their marriage will happen then and there only. Yuvraj wipes off Abhira’s sindoor. She attempts to stop him. The episode ends here.

